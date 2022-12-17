521 more Aam Aadmi Clinics to be opened on Jan 26: Jouramajra

Our Correspondent

Doraha, December 16

To augment the health infrastructure in the state, Health and Family Welfare Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra said 521 new Aam Aadmi Clinics will be opened on January 26, 2023. Moreover, 16 new medical colleges are on the cards in the next five years.

Jouramajra said the new 521 clinics will ensure medical services to every person of the state on their doorsteps. The minister said better health was crucial for the bright future of Punjab.

The AAP government would also construct 16 new medical colleges in the next five years to produce world-class doctors. The step would stop the exodus to foreign lands and the youth shall have better opportunities to avail their medical education at cheaper rates.

He presided over the Sena Fateh Diwas event to pay tributes to soldiers and five freedom fighters in Begowal village at the memorial in Shaheedi Park. He gave Rs 4 lakh grant for the beautification of the memorial and other development works in the village from his own discretionary funds.

Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura thanked the minister for the grant.

The chief organisers of the function were Shaheed Sainik Sports club, gram panchayat and NRI’s of the village.