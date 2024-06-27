Rs 528-cr Ludhiana railway station upgrade work in full swing

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 26

With the construction of a new main building and elevated approach road in advanced stage, the redevelopment and upgrade of the Ludhiana railway station at a cost of Rs 528.95 crore has gained full steam, the Northern Railway (NR) has said.

The total project cost of Rs 528.95 crore included the contract value of Rs 472.94 crore, project management consultant cost of Rs 4.56 crore and other allied expenditures.

Construction work in progress at the Ludhiana railway station. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

Sharing details, the NR officials said the construction of the east side of the main station building has been completed up to composite level while the work on elevated approach road has also been done up to 17 pile caps and casting of 14 piers.

The construction and allied works have been expedited on the ground after the geotechnical investigation, survey work and the work involving relocation of existing facilities had been completed. Besides, 80 per cent of the approvals for the structural and 75 per cent of the MEP designs have also been granted so far.

The first floor structure work on the multi-level car parking had been done following which the second floor slab construction and ramp work had also been completed.

While the east side underground tank work has been completed, the detailed design approval has been granted for the concourse, foot over bridge, through roof and cover over platforms following which the foundation work on these components has also been done.

The officials said the terrace floor of Type-II A block and Type-II B block has been completed for construction of multi-storied quarters.

Similarly, the fourth floor slab shuttering work was in progress for multi-storied quarters in Type-II C and D blocks. While column work was in progress for E block and slab work was underway for F block of Type-III multi-storied quarters, the first floor slab work was in progress for Type-IV multi-storied quarters.

The terrace slab and mumty has been completed for the construction of rest house and hospital buildings with AAC block work on first floor underway.

