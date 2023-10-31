53 fresh stubble burning cases reported, air remains ‘poor’

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, October 30

Residents continued to grasp for fresh air and the air quality index (AQI) remained poor. The average AQI recorded on Monday was 250.

As per the data of the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI started rising past midnight. The AQI at 2 am was 250, at 6 am it was 240 and at 4 pm AQI was recorded at 250.

Average aqi 250 Average AQI of Ludhiana on Monday: 250

AQI 201-300 falls under the orange category

Impacts: Breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure

Today, 53 farm fire cases reported in the district and till now, 277 cases have been reported in Ludhiana district.

Of the 277 stubble burning cases reported till now, the highest number of cases in the district — 145 have been witnessed at Jagraon followed by Samrala 55. From Raikot, 31 cases have been reported so far, 18 from Ludhiana West and 15 Ludhiana East, 10 in Payal and three in Khanna.

The poor air quality bracket comes with many health problems.

Dr Akashdeep Singh, prof and head, pulmonary medicines, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, said he had observed an increase in footfall of OPD patients.

“Those who are prone to asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease are having difficulties. Patients who are sensitive or allergic should avoid outdoor exposure as much as they can,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Department today registered an FIR against two farmers from Malla village in Jagraon block for burning stubble.

Dr Narinder Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer, said the district administration was acting strictly against those who were burning stubble.

“Passport and arms licence of the farmers and their family members will be cancelled and challans will also be issued to them,” he said.

#Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Stubble Burning