53 issued challans for dumping waste

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 30

Working under a drive to clean the Sidhwan Canal, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has issued challans of Rs 5,000 each against 53 violators in the past one week. As many as 30 persons, including 10 staffers of the MC and 20 volunteers of Marshal Aid, an NGO, have been deputed at different points of the canal to stop residents from indulging in the illegal activity of dumping waste into the water body.

Announcements are also being made in areas alongside the canal to spread awareness regarding the same.

MC Zonal Commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon said surprisingly, residents had also been dumping worn-out mattresses, broken toilet seats, clothes, plastic and other household waste items into the canal and these facts have come to light after the civic body started the drive to clean the canal in the first week of January. Earlier, the civic body had also recommended FIRs against 55 residents who were caught dumping waste into the Sidhwan Canal.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said the residents should also understand their responsibilities towards the city and stop dumping waste into the canal.

The corporation would continue to take strict action against violators.