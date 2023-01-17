534 donate blood at camp

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Jan 16
As many as 534 units of blood were collected during a camp held by Rotary Club Ahmedgarh at Kundan Samadh. The camp was dedicated to the memory of late educationist Chitter Rekha Sharma.
The Sidh Sulakhan Society patron, Jatinder Sharma Happy Baba, inaugurated the event and legislator Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra was the chief guest. SDM Harbans Singh, district governor Gulbahar Ratole, DGE Ghanshyam Kansal, PDG Amjad Ali, assistant governor Dr Ravinder Sharma and former president Ravinder Puri felicitated distinguished donors and motivators.
Appreciating the initiative taken by the organisers, Gajjanmajra said the blood donation was the noblest gesture in service of humanity as it could not be produced artificially. “Donating blood to save lives of unknown people is a divine act, which elevates the status of the donor to no less than God,” said MLA Gajjanmajra appreciating that the Ahmedgarh subdivision had emerged as a blood bowl for blood banks of the region.
Conveners of the event, Ajay Jain and Dr Rajiv Bhakkoo, said adequate arrangements were made to undertake diagnostic tests of volunteers and prevent any infection during the camp.
A dental check-up was also held under the supervision of Dr Girish Singla and Dr Kulwinder Singh Gill.
