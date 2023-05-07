54 kg of poppy husk seized in Ludhiana, Bihar native nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 6

The CIA wing of the city police today arrested a man, a Bihar native, and seized 54 kg of poppy husk from his possession.

The suspect has been identified as Rahish Ahmed (32), a native of Bihar, at present staying in Hallo Majra, Chandigarh. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the suspect.

CIA in-charge Inspector Beant Juneja said acting on a tip-off, the police were patrolling near Sahnewal here where on suspicion a motorcyclist was signalled to stop for checking. During the checking of the suspect’s belongings, 35 kg of poppy husk was seized.

The suspect was a auto-rickshaw driver. He started the illegal trade to become rich in a short span of time. Earlier, he was arrested twice in liquor smuggling cases, the police offcial said.

The Inspector said during preliminary questioning, Rahish admitted that he had kept 19 kg of poppy husk at his another rented accommodation in Sahnewal, Ludhiana. The police personnel conducted a raid and recovered the same from the spot.

Now, the police remand of the man would be sought to bust the entire supply line and identify big smugglers of Rajasthan with whom Rahish was in touch.