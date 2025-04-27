DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / 545-kg spurious paneer seized

545-kg spurious paneer seized

Health Department’s food safety wing team raided a dairy at Basant Avenue and seized 545 kg of spurious paneer. During the operation, two samples — one of paneer and one of curd — were collected for laboratory analysis to verify...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:14 AM Apr 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Health Department officials seize samples of paneer in Ludhiana.
Advertisement

Health Department’s food safety wing team raided a dairy at Basant Avenue and seized 545 kg of spurious paneer. During the operation, two samples — one of paneer and one of curd — were collected for laboratory analysis to verify safety and compliance to safety standards.

Initial inquiry revealed that the paneer had been transported from outside Ludhiana a day ago, raising serious concerns about its storage, transportation and quality.

Civil Surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said, “The health of our people is non-negotiable. Strict action will be taken against those who compromise on safety standards.”

Advertisement

District Health Officer Dr Amarjit Kaur said action will be taken against violators once the laboratory reports are received. Those found guilty will face penalties under the Food Safety and Standards Act. The Health Department urged citizens to be vigilant while purchasing food items.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper