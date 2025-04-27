545-kg spurious paneer seized

Health Department’s food safety wing team raided a dairy at Basant Avenue and seized 545 kg of spurious paneer. During the operation, two samples — one of paneer and one of curd — were collected for laboratory analysis to verify safety and compliance to safety standards.

Initial inquiry revealed that the paneer had been transported from outside Ludhiana a day ago, raising serious concerns about its storage, transportation and quality.

Civil Surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said, “The health of our people is non-negotiable. Strict action will be taken against those who compromise on safety standards.”

Advertisement

District Health Officer Dr Amarjit Kaur said action will be taken against violators once the laboratory reports are received. Those found guilty will face penalties under the Food Safety and Standards Act. The Health Department urged citizens to be vigilant while purchasing food items.