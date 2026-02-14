55-yr-old cop out on morning walk killed in hit-&-run

A policeman was killed in a road accident here on Friday morning. He had gone for morning walk around 5:30 am when a rashly driven vehicle hit him near a girls’ college. The errant driver, instead of taking the victim to a hospital, fled the scene while leaving him in a pool of blood.

The deceased was identified as Tarsem Singh (55), a resident of the police quarters adjoining the Police Division 5.

The intensity of the mishap was such that the policeman’s head was severely wounded and both legs were broken. According to eyewitnesses, he fell face down on the road and lay there for a long time.

The victim was deputed as a gunman with a judge in the Ludhiana court complex. He had retired from the Indian Army and joined the Punjab Police about a decade ago. He was survived by his wife and three children — two daughters and a son. His son, eldest of the siblings, and one of his daughters are settled in Canada. The youngest daughter, who is pursuing BSc, was staying with him.

As per reports, when people out for a morning walk saw him lying on the road, they informed the police. The family was also informed.

Jaspal Singh, brother-in-law of the deceased, said the accident occured when Tarsem was returning home after morning walk. When he reached near the flower market on the Ferozepur road, a speeding vehicle coming from the Bharat Nagar Chowk side hit the victim from behind. The vehicle, suspected to be a taxi having yellow number plate, was being driven at a high speed. After hitting the deceased, he was also dragged on the road for a few metres. Afterwards, the driver fled the scene.

“We have been told by beggars, who sleep by the roadside, that a car having yellow number plate might have hit the policeman. Since the vehicle was at a high speed, it thrown the victim into the air, who then fell on the road with a huge force,” he said.

He said family members came to know about the mishap when they called Tarsem to enquire why he did not return home but the phone was picked up by a passer-by who informed the family about the incident. “Following which, they reached the scene and rushed the victim to a hospital but doctors declared him brought dead,” the deceased’s kin said.

Officials at the Police Division 8 said footage from nearby CCTV cameras was being examined. The traffic police at all intersections in the city had also been alerted to apprehend the unidentified vehicle and its driver as soon as possible. The police registered a case against the unidentified driver and started a probe.

Son, daughter to reach city from Canada in day or two

Deceased’s kin said Tarsem had a daily routine of morning walk. He used to leave the house around 5.15 am and used to return before 6 am. But on Friday, when he did not return, they dialled his number and someone picked up the call and said Tarsem met with an accident and was lying in a pool of blood.

“We reached the scene and took him to a hospital but God has some other plan and he could not survive. Deceased’s daughter Kuldeep Kaur and son Harshdeep Singh would come from Canada in a day or two and the cremation would be held after their arrival,” he said.