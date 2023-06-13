57 child labourers rescued

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 12

As many as 57 children were rescued from illegal labour jobs during a special drive against the child labour in the district on Monday, the administration has claimed.

Sharing details, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Jasleen Bhullar, told The Tribune that the District Task Force against Child Labour in coordination with officials from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) raided two localities and rescued 57 children, who were pushed into illegal drudgery work.

Jasleen, who led the raiding teams, said 49 children were rescued from a factory while 8 children were rescued from shops near the railway station. The rescued children included 54 boys and 3 girls.

She disclosed that the district administration was undertaking a month-long drive against child labour under the Bachpan Bachao Andolan, which entails various awareness and enforcement activities to rescue minor children from illegal labour jobs. The special campaign, which was launched on June 1, would continue till June 30.