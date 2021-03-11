57-yr-old woman ends life in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 17

A 57-year-old retired insurance company employee, Jatinder Kaur, committed suicide at her residence in Karnail Singh Nagar, Pakhowal road.

The police recovered a suicide note in which woman had not held anyone responsible for her death. The police have initiated the inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

Investigating officer ASI Sanjiv Kumar said as per the statement given by the deceased’s husband, Jatinder Kaur was suffering from severe knee joint pain and she had to undergo knee replacement surgery in the coming few days.

He said his wife ended her life due to the suffering of knee pain. The ASI said the deceased seemed to have committed suicide last night and her hanging body was found this morning.