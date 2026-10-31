58 cases of power theft come to light as PSPCL cracks whip on dairies in Ludhiana

At least 58 cases of electricity theft were detected and Rs 66.68 lakh charged from the defaulters as Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) Central Zone ramped up checking at dairy units operating close to the Buddha Nullah.

Additionally, compounding charges amounting to Rs 6.37 lakh were imposed on the defaulters. A total of 19 cases of repeated electricity theft were detected during the drive.

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The action was in compliance with directions issued by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

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The action was initiated keeping in view concerns regarding the discharge of untreated or inadequately treated wastewater from dairy units, adversely affecting the water quality of Buddha Nullah.

The PSPCL conducted inspections at 81 dairy connections falling under Focal Point, Sunder Nagar and Aggar Nagar divisions to verify consumption and detect unauthorised use of electricity.

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PSPCL Central Zone chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans said strict legal action will be initiated against consumers who are found indulging in electricity theft in future.