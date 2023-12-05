Rs 58-crore major push to clean, green city initiative under SBM

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, December 4

In what appears to be a major push towards the clean and green city initiative, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has got funds to the tune of Rs 58 crore under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM).

To achieve the goal, the civic body has launched a host of projects aimed at ensuring proper cleanliness and solid waste management (SWM) in the MC limits spread over 159.37 sq km housing over 16 lakh population as per the 2011 Census, which is at present estimated over 22 lakh.

The installation of the GPS (global positioning system) on all waste collection vehicles, door-to-door garbage collection, secondary transportation by portable compactor transfer stations, processing of wet, dry, horticulture, and sanitary waste, bioremediation of 30 lakh cubic meters (LCUM) of legacy waste spread over 49 acres of land, IT-enabled SWM, training of informal waste collectors, open defecation free (ODF) and garbage-free city certifications, and mechanised road sweeping were among the initiatives to free Ludhiana of insanitary conditions and make it clean and green.

The development assumes significance as Ludhiana, which is the biggest and largest city in the state, in terms of area and population, lacks proper collection and segregation of waste following which the city’s ranking in the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) had been dipping for the past three years.

The progress of the projects launched under the SBM were reviewed by the Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjeev Arora, here recently.

Lauding the efforts of MC officials, led by the MC Commissioner, Sandeep Rishi, the Rajya Sabha MP has instructed the civic authorities to pull all stops to make the city clean and green with the help of proper door-to-door collection and source segregation of garbage.

“There should be no dearth of funds for making Ludhiana clean and green,” Arora asserted while assuring full support from the state government as well for achieving the goal.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi while presenting the current status and future plans of the civic body, briefed Arora that the MC had received funds to the tune of Rs 10 lakh under the SBM for installation of GPS on all waste collection vehicles, which would help track and identify the movement and ground position of such vehicles through the satellite navigation system. The work on the installation of the GPS was in progress.

He said the MC was covering 93 per cent areas daily under door-to-door collection of municipal solid waste. Almost 70 per cent of the waste was collected in segregated form (dry, wet, domestic hazardous, and sanitary waste) while the remaining was collected in non-segregated (mixed) form.

The MC has already procured and deployed 350 compartmentalised e-rickshaws to enhance door-to-door collection efficiency and source segregation by utilising SBM funds of Rs 9.415 crore.

Besides, the MC has received SBM funds worth Rs 15 crore for procurement of 200 compartmentalised mini-tippers of 3.3 cubic metres each.

Rishi said secondary transportation of waste was being done by portable compactor transfer stations for which 10 portable compactor transfer stations had been made operational in different parts of the city.

The work had been allotted for procurement of 63 compactor units and 26 hook loaders at 22 locations of portable compactor stations at the cost of Rs 15 crore. While the civil work has been completed at 19 locations, work was in progress at one location and NOC was awaited from Mandi Board for two other locations.

For the processing of wet waste, a bio-CNG plant of 200-TPD capacity for wet waste near the STP in Jamalpur on DBFOT basis was being set up.

For processing of dry waste, the MC was planning to establish a waste to energy plant as per the availability of dry waste/ RDF generated from MSW, including the centralised facility of 800-1,000-TPD. “The gap analysis, viability study and financial model for the waste-to-energy plant are under initial stage of discussion and the consultant was preparing the TFR for the same,” the Rajya Sabha MP was told.

For processing of horticulture waste, the MC has procured 10 shredding machines to enhance the onsite composting of horticulture waste generated from 570 parks under its control at the cost of Rs 19.03 lakh.

For processing of sanitary waste, the door-to-door collection vehicles (e-rickshaws and other motorised and non-motorised) have been modified with separate compartments for collection and transportation of sanitary and hazardous waste. “A proposal has been approved to procure 30 sanitary waste incinerators, having capacity of 700 to 1,000 pads per day, which will be installed on each transfer station to manage onsite sanitary waste at Rs 10 lakh,” the MC chief divulged.

Legacy waste to cost

Rs 127 crore

The MC has assessed the quantity of waste lying dumped at the legacy waste dump site in Jamalpur and it was observed that about 30 lakh cubic metre of solid waste was lying dumped at the site.

Under Phase 1, the bioremediation of 5 lakh tonne spread over 12 acres was underway, of which 2.1 lakh tonne has already been remediated at the cost of Rs 27.17 crore under Smart city Mission.

The bioremediation of the remaining legacy waste of 25-LCUM spread over 37 acres has been planned at the cost of Rs 100.1 crore, for which the work will be allotted soon.

IT-enabled solid waste management

The MC has planned design, development and implementation of a reliable integrated solid waste management monitoring and tracking system to monitor door-to-door collection of waste with the QR code-based system, vehicle movement, and integration with the existing VTMS application and other respective applications to the ICCC.

The project has been discussed with the World Bank and the tender for the same has already been floated.

Training of informal waste collectors

Regular training of waste collectors was being undertaken in each ward for municipal solid waste segregation and health effects associated due to mismanagement of the MSW.

ODF certificate

The MC has already applied for recertification of ODF+ (open defecation free) city for which field and document assessment was being done and the result was awaited.

Garbage-free certification

The MC has also applied for 1 star for garbage-free city, under which document assessment has been passed, and field assessment has been completed.

Road sweeping

Sweeping of roads was being done twice a day in all residential, public areas, and markets, for which 5,307 safai sewaks and a mechanical sweeping machine had been put on the job. Besides, nine more road sweeping machines were also being procured under the 15th Finance Commission grant and Rs 2.75 crore received under the SBM.

#Bharat