58-kg heroin worth Rs 290-cr seized, 118 smugglers arrested in 69 cases

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, December 24

The Special Task Force (STF) wing of Ludhiana hogged limelight for taking action against smugglers and busting the drug chains with the arrest of a large number of smugglers.

All smugglers have been arrested by the STF, Ludhiana Range, Inspector Harbans Singh, under the supervision of DSP (STF) Davinder Chaudhary and AIG (STF) Snehdeep Sharma.

As per the data of drug recovery and arrest of smugglers procured from the STF Department by The Tribune, in the year 2022 till December 11, the STF had recovered 58-kg heroin and other drugs with the arrest of 118 smugglers in 69 cases of smuggling registered. The value of the heroin in the international market is about Rs 290 crores.

The recovery of heroin was more this year as compared to the previous one. In 2021, the STF had recovered 42-kg heroin (worth Rs 210 crores in the international market) and other drugs with the arrest of 112 smugglers by registering 58 cases under the NDPS Act.

While in the year 2021, other than heroin recovery, STF had also recovered 449-kg poppy husk, 9.75-kg opium, 35,776 intoxicating tablets, 10-kg drug powder, Rs 40.65 lakh drug money, two weapons, 62 live cartridges from the smugglers.

Among the recent prominent catch by the STF includes the arrest of Sub-inspector Harjinder Kumar along with his aides Harjinder Kaur (35) and Rohit Kumar (20) with 846 grams of heroin. The arrested

cop was posted as Additional SHO at the police division 5 in Ludhiana Commissionerate.