59-year-old woman goes missing

Ludhiana, November 17
A woman, aged 59, residing in Lal Colony in the Kanganwal area, has allegedly been missing for the past 10 days. In a complaint filed to Kanganwal Police Chowk in-charge, her daughter Baby Devi said that her mother Kaushila Devi has been missing since November 7. She explained that her mother, originally from Bihar, had left theirhouse in Kanganwal in the afternoon and had not returned since. She said that they have been exploring different places and reaching out to relatives in their ongoing efforts to locate her. Despite efforts, there is still no trace of her. Expressing concern, Devi has requested the police to promptly investigate the matter and locate her mother.
