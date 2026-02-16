DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / 6 booked for brutally attacking two brothers over old enmity

6 booked for brutally attacking two brothers over old enmity

One of victim’s ear severed, other’s arm fractured in attack

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:57 PM Feb 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A case of assault has come to light in the city where a group of men entered a house and fatally attacked two brothers. One’s ear severed while the other’s arm fractured in the attack. They were admitted to a hospital.

Advertisement

As per police sources, the case stems from an old feud.

Advertisement

Harjeet Singh told the police that the suspects attacked his brother, Harpal Singh, on the evening of February 13. He managed to free his brother from the suspects and the two went inside the house. Afterwards, the attackers armed with sharp weapons entered the house and attacked both brothers. The suspects had previously assaulted Harpal on Diwali. A case was also filed against them that time.

Advertisement

The miscreants allegedly assaulted them to pressure them to withdraw that case.

Harjeet said one of the suspects attacked him with a kirpan, cutting off his left ear and inflicting a deep wound on his right arm. His brother Harpal’s arm was also broken in the attack.

Advertisement

Both brothers were admitted to the CMCH, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Based on the victim’s statement, the police registered an FIR on Sunday and launched a probe.

The incident has created panic in the area. The police have registered a case against Shamsher Singh, Makhan Singh, Amrik Singh, Kala Singh, Jatinder Singh and Harjpreet Singh, all residents of Sarih village. Raids are being conducted by the police to arrest the suspects.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts