6 booked for brutally attacking two brothers over old enmity

A case of assault has come to light in the city where a group of men entered a house and fatally attacked two brothers. One’s ear severed while the other’s arm fractured in the attack. They were admitted to a hospital.

As per police sources, the case stems from an old feud.

Harjeet Singh told the police that the suspects attacked his brother, Harpal Singh, on the evening of February 13. He managed to free his brother from the suspects and the two went inside the house. Afterwards, the attackers armed with sharp weapons entered the house and attacked both brothers. The suspects had previously assaulted Harpal on Diwali. A case was also filed against them that time.

The miscreants allegedly assaulted them to pressure them to withdraw that case.

Harjeet said one of the suspects attacked him with a kirpan, cutting off his left ear and inflicting a deep wound on his right arm. His brother Harpal’s arm was also broken in the attack.

Both brothers were admitted to the CMCH, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Based on the victim’s statement, the police registered an FIR on Sunday and launched a probe.

The incident has created panic in the area. The police have registered a case against Shamsher Singh, Makhan Singh, Amrik Singh, Kala Singh, Jatinder Singh and Harjpreet Singh, all residents of Sarih village. Raids are being conducted by the police to arrest the suspects.