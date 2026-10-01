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Home / Ludhiana / 6 booked for 'grabbing' 8,000 sq yard plot over Rs 1.48-cr loan in Ludhiana

6 booked for 'grabbing' 8,000 sq yard plot over Rs 1.48-cr loan in Ludhiana

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:04 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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In return for the heavy loan amount, the suspects got the victim's signatures on 50 blank papers and a cheque as security. File
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A major fraud related to money lending and interest has come to fore in Ludhiana. It is alleged that some persons jointly grabbed an 8,000 sq yard plot of a person in lieu of around Rs 1.48 crore given to him on interest.

The complainant, Neeraj Kapoor (48), a resident of Durga Puri in Ludhiana, told the police that he used to frequently take money on interest from the suspects. In September 2025, he had taken Rs 1,48,50,000 on interest from them.

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In return for the heavy amount, the suspects got his signatures on 50 blank papers and a cheque as security.

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According to Neeraj, later, the suspects got a case registered against him. When he examined the case documents carefully, he found that forged signatures had been affixed on the papers. Using the 50 blank signed papers, they prepared registry documents of the 8,000-sq-yard plot located at Birmi village, opposite Hero Homes, in their favour and made a false claim of ‘full and final’ settlement.

Six persons have been named in the case registered at the Sarabha Nagar police station. They are identified as Rajat Gupta, a resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Ashish Gupta, Arun Kumar Gupta, a resident of Model Town, Ludhiana, Vanita Gupta, Vansh Jain, a resident of Tagore Nagar, and Ravjot Jain.

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