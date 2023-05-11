6 booked for robbing singer of gold, cash

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 10

A city-based Punjabi singer was looted by six robbers at Shiv Chowk here. Almost two weeks after the incident, the Moti Nagar police yesterday registered a case against the unidentified miscreants.

Complainant Manik Jain, a budding singer, said on April 27, after recording his song at some studio in Dhandari, he along with his brother were returning home on their scooter.

When they reached Shiv Chowk, six motorcycle-borne robbers stopped them.

“Before we could understand anything, they attacked me with a heavy stick on my head. Afterwards, they threatened to kill us with swords. The miscreants asked me to give cash and other valuables to them and when I protested their move, they snatched the key of my scooter. They also took away Rs 15,000, an iphone, a gold ring and a gold bracelet from me,” the victim said.

After the incident, the victim informed the police.

ASI Sahib Singh said after conducting a preliminary probe, a case was registered and further probe was on to trace them. CCTV cameras of the area were also being scanned to get any details about them.