6 challaned for using plastic carry bags

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 14

Continuing the ‘Mera Shehar, Mera Maan’ campaign, the Municipal Corporation (MC) organised awareness drives to discourage residents from using banned plastic carry bags and single-use plastic items in different parts of the city on Wednesday.

During the awareness drive organised alongside Buddha Nullah, the MC (Zone D) teams issued challans to six residents and vendors for using banned plastic carry bags. Two challans were issued against open urination.

Corporation Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said the aim of the campaign is to promote ‘swachhata’ and to educate the residents about solid waste management rules and practices. Apart from cleanliness drives being organised across the city, door-to-door awareness drives are also being organised.