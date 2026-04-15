6 food samples sent to state lab for testing

The food safety team conducted a special checking at Habowal Dairy Complex, Hambaran Road, Trishina Nagar and Civil Lines on Tuesday and collected six samples for testing, officials said. The team collected two samples of paneer, two samples of milk, a sample of cheese analogue and a salt sample.

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The samples were sealed and sent to the State Food Laboratory for analysis.

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Additionally, a sweet shop on Gokul Road was inspected. The team checked hygiene standards, storage conditions and compliance with prescribed norms. The shopkeeper was advised to improve hygiene and food safety practices.

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Dr Ashish Chawla, District Health Officer, said maintaining a clean environment, proper storage, and quality of food products was a responsibility of every food business operator.

He said more such inspections will be conducted in the coming days and the authorities will take strict action against businesses found violating the norms.