6 held for assault

Ludhiana, August 16
In a four-day-old incident in which several persons had assaulted the personal assistant (PA) of Congress MP Ravneet Bittu, the Crime Branch-1 arrested six accused here.
Crime Branch in charge inspector Rajesh Kumar said other accused had also been identified and raids were on to nab them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jaishankar defends India's decision to buy discounted Russian oil amid Moscow's ongoing war with Ukraine
India has never been defensive about its stand on buying Rus...
Kashmiri Pandit’s killing: J-K admn moves to attach house of terrorist; police arrest father, 3 brothers for sheltering him
Police say Adil Wani killed Sunil Kumar Bhat in an orchard i...