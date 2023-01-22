6 held with 2-kg Malana cream

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 21

The Police Division 8 has arrested six persons and recovered 2.03 kg of Malana cream (Hashish) from their possession. Besides Malana cream, the police also recovered one gm of Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), six gm of methamphetamine drug (MDMA) from the suspects.

The suspects have been identified as Amandeep Singh of Aman Park, Babbar, alias Mack, of Dugri, Amit Kumar of Aman Park, Manoj Bhatia of the Jassian road area, Inderjit Singh of Sukhrampur Taprian near Ropar and Murli Parkash of Kasol, Himachal Pradesh. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspects.

Joint Commissioner of Police (City) Saumya Mishra, ADCP Shubham Aggarwal, ACP Jasroop Kaur Bath and SHO SI Neeraj Chaudhary issued a joint statement in this regard.

Mishra said initially on January 17, the police had arrested Amit, Babbar and Amandeep along with 173 gm of Malana cream. During their questioning, three more suspects in the drug chain were nabbed by the police and major recoveries were made.

Mishra said Murli of Kasol was the main supplier of drugs and Inderjit used to transport drug from Kasol to Ludhiana to deliver the same to smugglers here.

The JCP said this smuggling racket was a big one and in further probe, the police would try to nab more numbers of persons involved in the drug chain.