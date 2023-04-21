 6 held with 403-gm heroin, drug money : The Tribune India

6 held with 403-gm heroin, drug money

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 20

The Ludhiana police today arrested three persons and seized 103 gm of heroin from their possession. The police also seized Rs 1.94 lakh drug money, a motorcycle and a digital weighing machine from them.

The suspects have been identified as Mandeep Singh of Shimlapuri, Amandeep Singh of Kot Mangal Singh and Mandeep Singh, alias Mani, of Model Town Extension.

ACP, Civil Lines, Jasroop Kaur Bath, in a statement issued said on April 15, the police laid a naka near Atam Park to keep a tab on drug smugglers where on suspicion, three motorcycle-borne persons were stopped for checking.

During the frisking, 15 gm of heroin and Rs 24,900 in cash were recovered from Mandeep Singh, 73 gm of heroin, along with Rs 1.50 lakh drug money, was seized from Amandeep and 15 gm of heroin and Rs 20,000 drug money were seized from Mani. A case of drug smuggling was registered.

In another incidents, the Ludhiana police on Wednesday, arrested two heroin smugglers and recovered 200 gm of heroin from their possession in separate incidents.

ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran in a statement issued stated that Inspector, anti-narcotics cell, Jasvir Singh, along with the police party, was conducting a patrolling at Noorwala where on suspicion a bike-borne man, identified as Navjot Singh (23), of Ajit Nagar was stopped for checking. During frisking, 155 gm of heroin and Rs 2,000 drug money was recovered from him. After registering a case under the NDPS Act against the accused further questioning was on to bust the entire supply line. Jatinder Sahni (19) of Radha Soami Colony was held with 45 gm heroin. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect and further probe to identify his linkages was launched.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the Jamalpur police arrested a smuggler and seized 100 gm of heroin from his possession.

The suspect has been identified as Karan Kumar (26) of Atal Nagar in Basti Jodhewal.

The police said a team from Mundiyan Kalan police were conducting a routine patrolling in Jhabewal where on suspicion a motorcyclist was signalled to stop for checking but the suspect attempted to flee. He was, however, chased down by the police. During frisking, 100 gm of heroin was seized.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered. The accused has a criminal past as a murder case was registered against him in 2015 at the Salem Tabri police station.

