6 held with drugs during cordon & search operation

Ludhiana, June 16
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigation and Headquarters) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja along with Additional DCP (Crime) Amandeep Singh Brar and a large posse of police personnel conducted a corden and search operation in city areas.
The DCP said the operation was conducted on the directions of Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal. Under the operation, 33 hot-spots were checked in city and 28 suspects were questioned.
"The police also conducted searches at the houses of some suspects involved in drug smuggling during which six persons were arrested and 1.33 kg heroin, one motorcycle and Rs 36,000 drug money was recovered,” added DCP Teja.
