6 hurt as bus hits truck

Ludhiana: As many as six persons, mostly women, suffered minor injuries after a speeding truck hit a bus ferrying factory workers on the GT Road in Khanna on Thursday morning. Since no complaint was lodged in the case, the police didn’t initiate any action. As per information, the bus was on the way to a yarn factory in the Payal area. When the bus reached near a gurdwara on the GT Road, Khanna, a truck coming from the Ludhiana side hit the bus from the rear. TNS

Missing minor girl traced

Ludhiana: The Division No. 2 police traced a minor girl who went missing on May 23. The 13-year-old girl was handed over to the family on Thursday. Additional DCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran said Naresh Kumar of Kular village lodged a complaint alleging that his daughter went to the market on May 23, but didn’t return home. Since the complainant suspected that his daughter might have been kidnapped by some unidentified persons, the police registered a kidnapping case. The girl was traced to Khera Khurd village in Delhi and brought back safely by the Ludhiana police, said Sran.