6 hurt as two trucks collide on flyover

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, November 29

Six vehicles, including two cars, one scooter and three motorcycles, suffered damages after two trucks collided head-on on the Sahnewal-Kohara flyover late this evening.

As per information, a truck (bearing registration number PB 11B K 4450) coming from the Kohara side collided with another truck (PB 08 AZ 9840) coming from the opposite direction after its brakes failed. As a result, six other vehicles, including two cars, a scooter and three motorcycles, suffered damages. Six persons were injured.

Manjinder Singh Bhola, a resident of Sahnewal, said the injured were taken to various hospitals by their relatives or passers-by. Two motorcycle riders were taken to nearby hospitals. A couple on a scooter, along with a child, was provided first-aid by people after which they were taken to a private hospital. The injured driver of one of the cars was also rushed to a nearby hospital.

Investigating officer Jasvir Singh said he had got the information about the accident but lacked details of the number of injured persons or vehicles involved. He said he was at another spot at the time of the incident.

The traffic police, however, managed to clear the scene in a short span of time.