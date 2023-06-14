6 'illegal' buildings razed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 13

The Municipal Corporation (MC) razed six illegal under-construction commercial buildings in the area falling under the Zone D of the MC on Tuesday. The officials said six buildings were situated in Civil City, Chander Nagar and Jassian road. Further the civic body team also sealed two other illegal commercial buildings on Barewal road.

They said the MC team also demolished a boundary wall of another building which was constructed by encroaching upon the road portion in the Civil city area. The officials stated that the buildings were being constructed in violation of the building bylaws. The owners continued the construction even after notices were issued to them in the past, they said.