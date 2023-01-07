6 mobiles, tobacco sachets seized from Central Jail

Ludhiana January 6
A surprise checking in the Ludhiana Central Jail led to the recovery of six mobile phones and 101 tobacco sachets. Of the six mobiles, five were recovered from six jail inmates and one was found abandoned on the jail premises.
Assistant Jail Superintendent Kashmir Lal said on January 4 he, along with the team, conducted a surprise checking inside the jail in which belongings of jail inmates were checked and some of the inmates were also frisked, during which five cell phones were seized from six inmates.
Jail officials said now, a probe would be conducted to inquire about the source which facilitated mobiles to the jail inmates. Sources said the cell phones would be sent for forensic examination and even call details would also be checked to know about persons who were in touch with the inmates.
The jail officials also conducted checking in the jail on January 2 during which a mobile phone and 101 tobacco sachets were recovered from the jail premises. A case under the Prisons Act was registered.
