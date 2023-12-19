6 phones seized from inmates in Central Jail, Ludhiana

Ludhiana, December 18
Following a surprise inspection at the Central Jail, Ludhiana, the authorities claimed to have seized six mobile phones allegedly from the possession of six inmates.
On Sunday, the Division Number 7 police registered six FIRs related to these incidents. The inspections took place from December 5 to 14.
