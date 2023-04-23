6 pm to 9 pm most fatal timing, reported max mishaps: Study

Tribune News Service

April 22

The maximum road crash fatalities had occurred between 6 pm and 9 pm in the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate during the past three years, a latest study has revealed.

The study was conducted by the Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre (PRSTRC) in association with the SAFE (Safety Alliance for Everyone) Society and Centre of Excellence on Road Safety and Traffic Management set up in Ludhiana.

The report of study, ‘Road Safety Assessment of Ludhiana City’, which was published in association with the district civil and police administration besides the office of the Traffic Advisor of Punjab, was released by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) AS Rai in the presence of Punjab Traffic Advisor and Director, PRSTRC, Dr Navdeep K Asija, here recently.

According to the report, a copy of which is with The Tribune, the road accident deaths recorded between 6 pm and 9 pm accounted for 22 per cent of total road crash fatalities followed by 15 per cent between 9 pm and 12 midnight in the past three years.

The report further stated that 30 per cent of the total road accident fatalities had occurred due to ‘hit pedestrian collision type’, followed by 25 per cent due to ‘collision type hit’ from back. “So, better infrastructure for pedestrians is the immediate need in the entire Police Commissionerate,” it underlined.

The study also revealed that the majority of the crashes were of a single vehicle or caused by the car/ jeep/ van/ taxi and truck category of vehicle.

However, the category of single vehicle alone involved 19 per cent of the total crash fatalities, which in itself was an alarming situation.

“Whereas the majority of the victim classes of vehicles in the road crashes were two-wheelers and pedestrians. These two classes comprise 78 per cent of total victim vehicles in road crashes,” the report mentioned.

It highlighted that a two-wheeler rider required target hardening followed by control on the speed of bus/ truck, car or any other vehicle through effective enforcement at selected locations.

From the collision matrix, it was clear that there were three major victim groups — pedestrians, two-wheelers and cyclists — while the majority of these fatal crashes were involving single vehicles or caused by trucks and four-wheelers.

According to the report, it was observed that the majority of the accidents took place on national highways, which comprised 45.07 per cent of the total road accident fatalities in the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate whereas village road/ link road (PMGSY), and municipal corporation roads had contributed to 36.2 per cent of the total fatalities.

It also pointed out that pedestrians were the most vulnerable road users on national highways followed by two-wheelers whereas car/ jeep/ van/ taxi or truck were the most dangerous vehicles plying on the national highways.

Gender wise, the data compiled by the study, it was clear that 87 per cent of the road accident victims in the past three years were male while only 13 per cent were female.

“For effective enforcement, extra force in traffic enforcement can be deployed during critical hours,” the report said.