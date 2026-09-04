6 Punjab athletes to represent India at Asian Games

Punjab’s contribution to Indian athletics received a fresh stamp of recognition with six athletes from the state earning a place in the Indian contingent for the Asian Games.

The Games are scheduled to be held from September 19 to October 4 at Aichi-Nagoya in Japan.

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Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Bahadur Singh Sagoo announced the 78-member Indian athletics squad at a press conference in Ludhiana on Thursday.

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The squad includes Gurvindervir Singh, Karanveer Singh, Tajinder Pal Singh Toor, Niharika Chaudhary, Manju Rani and Rashdeep Kaur, with the final list underlining the depth to talent emerging from Punjab’s track and field.

Sagoo said the squad was finalised on the basis of performance in national trials, recent international meets and qualification standards set by the AFI. He expressed confidence that Indian athletes would improve upon their medal tally from the last edition of the Asian Games. The athletics contingent will attend a training camp ahead of departure for the Games.

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Sagoo said Punjab has huge potential in athletics and the federation, along with the state government, is focusing on providing better infrastructure and exposure to young athletes.

Congratulating the selected athletes, Punjab Athletics Association president Satvir Singh Atwal said that the names of these six athletes in the national squad were more than just a numerical achievement for the state.

“It reflects the state’s continuing contribution to Indian athletics and offers its young athletes another set of role models to emulate,” he added.

Association’s general secretary Prem Singh hailed the selections and said, “For the selected athletes, the Asian Games will provide an opportunity to convert years of hard work, training and competition into performances on one of the biggest sporting stages in Asia. The selection is also expected to provide a fresh impetus to youngsters taking up athletics in the state.”