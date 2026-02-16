6 Punjab police officials injured in road accident near Moga

Six police officials were injured in a road accident on Monday near Killi Chahal in Moga. The incident occurred in close proximity to the venue of the Punjab government’s "War Against Drugs 2.0" (Yudh Nasha Viruddh 2.0) rally.

Allegedly, a bus traveling from Jaipur to Ludhiana collided with a vehicle belonging to the Punjab police, leaving six injured. They were rushed to a private hospital in Moga for medical treatment.

