6 Punjab police officials injured in road accident near Moga
Jaipur-Ludhiana bus collides with police vehicle near ‘War Against Drugs 2.0’ rally venue
Advertisement
Six police officials were injured in a road accident on Monday near Killi Chahal in Moga. The incident occurred in close proximity to the venue of the Punjab government’s "War Against Drugs 2.0" (Yudh Nasha Viruddh 2.0) rally.
Advertisement
Allegedly, a bus traveling from Jaipur to Ludhiana collided with a vehicle belonging to the Punjab police, leaving six injured. They were rushed to a private hospital in Moga for medical treatment.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement