6 relatives booked for abetting man to commit suicide

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 13

The Khanna police registered an abetment to suicide case against six persons. The accused had forced a man to commit suicide due to the ongoing property dispute between them.

The accused are Gurmel Singh, his wife Kamlinder Kaur of the UK, Gurpreet Singh of the USA, Ramanpreet Kaur of Sangrur, Guriqbal Singh Guri of Khanna and Balvir Singh Manak.

Complainant Simran Kaur of Book Market, Khanna, told the police that last year her husband’s father Joginder Singh had transferred the ownership of six shops in the name of her husband. The accused, who are relatives of her husband, wanted share in the property and started torturing him.

The accused had also filed a case in the court to take share of the property. “Due to the torture, my husband was under depression and he wanted to end his life. Yesterday my husband consumed poison and died. He also left behind a suicide note in which he mentioned the names of the six persons and blamed them for forcing him to take the extreme step,” alleged the deceased’s wife.

The deceased’s wife alleged that her husband also stated in the suicide note that Guri had taken Rs 5 lakh from him and despite requests to return his money, Guri was not returning the same and instead he threatening him.

Investigating officer ASI Charanjit Singh said no accused has been arrested in the case and probe is on.