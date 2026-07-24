Six robbers posing as patients assault, loot doc in Jagraon hospital

Six miscreants robbed a doctor at a hospital on the Raikot road in Jagraon here on Thursday morning. They barged into Chopra Hospital by posing as patients and then pointed a revolver at the victim. Dr Vijay Chopra was robbed of cash, dollars, a mobile phone and a gold ring. The suspects also assaulted the doctor and threatened to kill him.

Advertisement

They also entered the doctor’s house behind the hospital and tried to rob his wife. By then, his son had woken up and raised the alarm, forcing the suspects to flee.

Advertisement

According to the doctor’s wife, a woman accompanied the robbers.

Advertisement

The doctor chased the robbers and forced them to abandon their bike outside the hospital. Based on the registration number of the motorcycle, the suspects are being identified. Even a CCTV footage of the miscreants fleeing the scene has also emerged, which is being examined by the police to identify them.

Dr Chopra told mediapersons that six robbers came on Wednesday night and asked for medicine from one of their associates. “I told one of them to take their medicine and leave. They told me to administer a bottle of glucose for their companion but I asked them that I would do it on Thursday,” he said.

Advertisement

He said on Thursday morning around 7 am, all six persons again came and asked to administer glucose to one of their companions. He went to buy milk from the market after administering glucose. At once, he also got suspicious and asked why they all remain together and on this, they told him that they stay together in a house. He later went to take bath in the washroom. The robbers followed him and pointed a weapon at him.

The doctor said afterwards, the suspects took him to another room and asked to bring cash, gold and other valuables. They even took a weapon and showed that it contained bullets.

“The suspects took Rs 1 lakh cash kept in my pocket, gold ring and a mobile phone. I told them not to harm me and take whatever they wanted. They asked me where the cash was kept. I said it was kept somewhere else and I could get the same for them. Following which, they ransacked the hospital and also took around Rs 1.25 lakh cash lying in the drawer,” the victim said.

Since the suspects were asking for more cash and valuables, they took him inside the room and asked where the gold was kept. He said it was lying in the bank. He kept trying to catch two of the robbers but they pointed revolvers on his temple. He hit one of them with a stand. Then he ran after them outside and tried to pull their motorcycle.

Dr Chopra’s wife, Rekha Chopra, said: “In the morning, when her husband was out, a youth entered their house and asked for water. Then other suspects also came.” She told them, “I’ll give a bottle. As I was taking the bottle from the fridge, one of them came from the rear and grabbed my face. I screamed loudly due to which my son, who was sleeping, woke up. He lifted a chair after which three of the robbers ran out. A woman was also with them.”

SHO, Jagraon City, inspector Parminder Singh, said the police were investigating the matter thoroughly. The robbers fled the scene after abandoning their bike. They would be traced with the help of its number. All their details would be known after their arrest. CCTV cameras were already checked to get information regarding the entry and exit route of the suspects.

Thieves target house in Vishwakarma Colony

In another incident, thieves targeted a house in Vishwakarma Colony in Ludhiana and decamped with gold jewellery, cash and foreign currency on the night of July 21. The value of the stolen goods was said to be in lakhs of rupees. The house owner was asleep at the time of the incident. When she wake up in the morning, she came to know about the theft. After getting information, the police registered a case. As per the victim, the stolen items included two gold chains, four pairs of gold tops, a gold ring, four gold lockets, a pair of gold bracelets, around Rs 1.25 lakh in cash, dollars and pounds.