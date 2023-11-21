6 students, 2 teachers hurt in Morni mishap

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 20

A school bus rammed the roadside crash barrier in the Tikkar Taal area of Morni, leaving six students and two teachers injured on Monday.

Victims suffered minor injuries The victims suffered minor injuries. Two students had sustained injuries on their heads. A teacher had a fractured forearm. They all were discharged after the requisite treatment. — Umesh Modi, Principal Medical officer, Civil Hospital, Panchkula

The accident took place around 1.30 pm when three school buses were on a trip to the Tikkar Taal area. One of the buses belonging to a private school from the Mullanpur area of Ludhiana collided with the roadside crash barrier.

Morni police post incharge Kamaljeet Singh said, “Students and teachers of a school in Ludhiana were on a trip in the area when one of the buses met with an accident. A total of eight persons suffered injuries in the mishap. They were taken to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, for treatment.”

Umesh Modi, Principal Medical officer, Civil Hospital, said, “Six students and two teachers were brought in around 4.30 pm. All of them had suffered minor injuries in the accident. Two students had sustained injuries on their heads. A teacher had a fractured forearm. Luckily, none of the injured persons required admission. They all were discharged after the requisite treatment.”

