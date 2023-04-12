6 teams to play Centra Premier Cricket League

Ludhiana, April 11
Six teams will be seen in action during the fifth edition of Centra Premier Cricket League in the first week of May. The auction of teams was completed here at Club Centra.
The auction of teams was done at Rs 5,76,000. Last year, the teams were auctioned at a total cost of Rs 2 lakh for the cricket league.
The list of participating teams in the league was released by organisers. Aspen Warriors, Mulberry Challengers, Maple Riders, Hazel Kings, Centra Super Giants and Centra Lions XI will be vying for top honours in the prize money league.
Matches for the league will be played with a tennis ball. The auction of players will be done on April 16, the organisers said.
