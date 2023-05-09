6 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 8

Six persons tested positive for Covid on Monday.

The positivity rate was 1.95 per cent and there were 78 active cases in the district today. Nine patients suffering from Covid are admitted to various hospitals.

Those who tested positive today include two persons suffering from influenza-like illness and two diagnosed during the OPD visit while two others are still being traced by the Health Department.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,14,486 persons have tested positive and 3,027 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Monday, 307 samples were sent for testing which include 227 RT-PCR and 80 antigen samples.