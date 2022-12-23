60 farmers attend camp on vermiculture tech

Ludhiana, December 22
Under innovative approach “Zero-waste village”, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University organised method demonstration and input distribution camp on vermiculture technology for farmers at Moom village under ICAR sponsored Farmer FIRST Project.
It was arranged under the guidance of PS Brar, Director of Extension Education and Nodal Officer of the project. A total of 60 beneficiary farmers from the operational area participated.
Team members of Framer FIRST Project conducted the hands-on training programme on vermiculture technology. Dr Amandeep Singh delivered the expert lecture and demonstrated method for vermicomposting livestock waste using rhino beds. He explained the importance of using vermicompost in the farming systems. He said, “Vermicomposting is an organic and biological process in which earthworms are primarily used to convert organic matter or biodegradable wastes into manure.”
