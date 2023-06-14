60 farmers trained in organic cultivation

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 13

Aiming to promote crop diversification and chemical-free produce, agriculture experts dwelt upon organic farming, organic cultivation of maize and basmati, cultivation of kharif pulses and organic nutrient management in kharif crops at the monthly training camp of Organic Farmer’s Club, organised at Punjab Agricultural University today. As many as 60 organic growers attended the camp held under the guidance of Dr GS Buttar, Director of Extension Education.