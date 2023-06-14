60 farmers trained in organic cultivation

Ludhiana, June 13
Aiming to promote crop diversification and chemical-free produce, agriculture experts dwelt upon organic farming, organic cultivation of maize and basmati, cultivation of kharif pulses and organic nutrient management in kharif crops at the monthly training camp of Organic Farmer’s Club, organised at Punjab Agricultural University today. As many as 60 organic growers attended the camp held under the guidance of Dr GS Buttar, Director of Extension Education.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Twitter faced shutdown threat, says ex-CEO; outright lie: Govt
Political storm erupts over Dorsey’s charge | Congress deman...
All 3 nations Jack Dorsey named didn’t give in to US pressure on Ukraine
India, Nigeria, Turkiye have independent foreign policy