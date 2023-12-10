60 packets of tobacco seized from jail inmates in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 9

A surprise checking in the Central Jail, Ludhiana, led to the recovery of 60 tobacco packets from four jail inmates.

The suspects have been identified as Charanjit Singh, Deepak Kumar, Richard, alias Happy, and Manoj Kumar. A case under the Prisons Act was registered against them.

Avtar Singh, assistant superintendent of jail, said on December 1, he along with team, conducted a surprise search operation in the jail in which inmates were frisked and their belongings were also checked. During the exercise, 50 tobacco packets, 10 packets of Chaini Khaini (also a tobacco) and one mobile phone were seized from them.

He said after the seizure of the banned items, an FIR was registered against the inmates yesterday and further investigation was launched to inquire about sources which facilitated the delivery of these things inside the jail.

The Jail Department has been seizing banned items from inmates but a probe in most of the cases was confined to registration of FIRs and no supply line was busted by the department.