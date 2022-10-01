60 resolutions to be presented in October 4 Ludhiana MC House meeting

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 30

The Municipal Corporation’s General House meeting will be held on October 4. The House would take a decision on an agenda comprising around 60 resolutions.

2 councillors refuse to sign verified lists Notably, two councillors Jai Prakash and Sunny Bhalla, who were members of a committee that was formed to verify the lists of contractual staff, refused to sign the verified list of contractual safai karamcharis. Hence, the matter is likely to be raised during the House, sources said.

Verified lists of contractual safai karamcharis and sewer men, whose jobs are to be regularised, will be presented before the House. After a controversy over the lists of contractual employees during the previous House meeting, MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal ordered an inquiry in this regard.

Now, the verified lists would be presented before the MC House. Around 88 contractual safai karamcharis and sewer men have been removed from the lists. During the verification, these 88 cases were found to be of death, absenteeism or cases wherein employees have left jobs.

According to information, a list of a total of 2,488 contractual safai karamcharis was earlier prepared. After verification, there are 2,428 contractual safai karamcharis whose jobs are to be regularised. It came to light during the validation of lists of safai karamcharis that 60 cases were related to death, absenteeism or those who have left jobs.

After verification of the list of 1,142 contractual sewer men, a total of 1,114 sewer men have been left on the list now. It came to light during the verification that 28 cases were related to death cases, absenteeism or those employees who left jobs.

Besides, another resolution to regularise jobs of 452 contractual employees, including beldar, drivers, mechanics, helpers, chowkidars will be presented before the House.

Water supply, street light projects on agenda

Resolutions regarding the 24x7 canal-based water supply project and construction of a 580-MLD water treatment plant for the project will be presented before the House. Besides, a resolution to install additional 15,785 LED street lights in all four zones of the MC would also be tabled.

CAG report

CAG report of 2019-20 has found that there is a lack of coordination between the MC’s Building Branch and Property/House Tax branch, resulting in a loss of revenue for the corporation. Now, the building branch has made a proposal that a new property number should be allotted by the branch concerned only if the building owner has paid recoverable dues to the building branch. As per another proposal, it should be made mandatory for applicants, who are applying for the TS1 certificate, to obtain a ‘no due certificate’ from the building branch. The House would take decisions on these proposals.

Decision on civic body fuel station to be taken

The civic body is planning to set up its fuel station in the city. The General House would take a decision in this regard. A large quantity of fuel is used for various vehicles of the MC daily.

