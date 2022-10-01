 60 resolutions to be presented in October 4 Ludhiana MC House meeting : The Tribune India

60 resolutions to be presented in October 4 Ludhiana MC House meeting

Verified lists of contractual safai karamcharis, sewer men to be tabled

60 resolutions to be presented in October 4 Ludhiana MC House meeting

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 30

The Municipal Corporation’s General House meeting will be held on October 4. The House would take a decision on an agenda comprising around 60 resolutions.

2 councillors refuse to sign verified lists

Notably, two councillors Jai Prakash and Sunny Bhalla, who were members of a committee that was formed to verify the lists of contractual staff, refused to sign the verified list of contractual safai karamcharis. Hence, the matter is likely to be raised during the House, sources said.

Verified lists of contractual safai karamcharis and sewer men, whose jobs are to be regularised, will be presented before the House. After a controversy over the lists of contractual employees during the previous House meeting, MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal ordered an inquiry in this regard.

Now, the verified lists would be presented before the MC House. Around 88 contractual safai karamcharis and sewer men have been removed from the lists. During the verification, these 88 cases were found to be of death, absenteeism or cases wherein employees have left jobs.

According to information, a list of a total of 2,488 contractual safai karamcharis was earlier prepared. After verification, there are 2,428 contractual safai karamcharis whose jobs are to be regularised. It came to light during the validation of lists of safai karamcharis that 60 cases were related to death, absenteeism or those who have left jobs.

After verification of the list of 1,142 contractual sewer men, a total of 1,114 sewer men have been left on the list now. It came to light during the verification that 28 cases were related to death cases, absenteeism or those employees who left jobs.

Besides, another resolution to regularise jobs of 452 contractual employees, including beldar, drivers, mechanics, helpers, chowkidars will be presented before the House.

Water supply, street light projects on agenda

Resolutions regarding the 24x7 canal-based water supply project and construction of a 580-MLD water treatment plant for the project will be presented before the House. Besides, a resolution to install additional 15,785 LED street lights in all four zones of the MC would also be tabled.

CAG report

CAG report of 2019-20 has found that there is a lack of coordination between the MC’s Building Branch and Property/House Tax branch, resulting in a loss of revenue for the corporation. Now, the building branch has made a proposal that a new property number should be allotted by the branch concerned only if the building owner has paid recoverable dues to the building branch. As per another proposal, it should be made mandatory for applicants, who are applying for the TS1 certificate, to obtain a ‘no due certificate’ from the building branch. The House would take decisions on these proposals.

Decision on civic body fuel station to be taken

The civic body is planning to set up its fuel station in the city. The General House would take a decision in this regard. A large quantity of fuel is used for various vehicles of the MC daily.

Notably, two councillors Jai Prakash and Sunny Bhalla, who were members of a committee that was formed to verify the lists of contractual staff, refused to sign the verified list of contractual safai karamcharis. Hence, the matter is likely to be raised during the House, sources said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Punjabi singer Alfaaz injured after being ‘attacked’ at eatery in Mohali, rapper Honey Singh shares Instagram post

2
Haryana

In Haryana's textile city, 6 lakh workers plan to leave

3
Trending

'Me Too' accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 16', netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director

4
Sports

Snake interrupts play during second India-South Africa T20I

5
Nation

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health deteriorates, shifted to ICU

6
Delhi

‘Bomb threat’ on board Iranian plane over Indian airspace triggers alert, IAF jets scrambled from Punjab, Jodhpur

7
J & K

Cop killed, CRPF jawan injured in militant attack in J-K's Pulwama

8
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Accused gangster Deepak Tinu gives Mansa cops the slip

9
Nation

No fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu

10
Diaspora

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

Don't Miss

View All
Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets
J & K

Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets

From singing on street bazaars of Tajikistan to joining 'Bigg Boss 16', Abdu Rozik's story of struggle will melt your heart
Entertainment

From singing in street bazaars of Tajikistan to joining 'Bigg Boss 16', Abdu Rozik's story of struggle will melt your heart

‘Me too’-accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted ‘Bigg Boss 16’, netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director
Trending

'Me Too' accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 16', netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25
Nation

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25

Sidhu Moosewala’s YouTube account awarded diamond play button after crossing 1 crore subscribers, becomes 1st Punjabi singer to achieve milestone
Entertainment

Sidhu Moosewala's YouTube account awarded diamond play button after crossing 1 crore subscribers, becomes 1st Punjabi singer to achieve milestone

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath Dham reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand
Nation

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath temple reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand

Dog owners in a fix after MC ban
Chandigarh

Panchkula: Dog owners in a fix after MC ban

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video

Top News

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian origin civil aircraft: Statement

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement

The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...

Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3

Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3

Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day

Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen and 326 drivers, minister says in Vidhan Sabha

Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha

Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

Two other labourers rescued alive


Cities

View All

Police crack robbery case, nab 4 persons in Amritsar

Police crack robbery case, nab 4 persons in Amritsar

To inspect facelift ‘lapses’, central experts to visit Jallianwala Bagh

Swachh Survekshan 2022: Amritsar jumps up 2 spots, Ludhiana slips

Amritsar: Interstate drug cartel busted, heroin seized

Drone module accused attempts suicide in Amritsar Central Jail, booked

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh seeks prayers

Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him

Zirakpur underpass work tardy, set to skip October deadline

Work allotted, way paved for recarpeting of 34 stretches in Chandigarh

PGI to table agenda for nod to MBBS course

Notification soon on holy status for Mansa Devi area

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement

In Gujarat, Kejriwal promises Rs 40/day for upkeep of cows

6-yr-old boy killed as ‘human sacrifice’ in Delhi; 2 arrested

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25

Road blockade triggers outrage on social media

Road blockade in Jalandhar triggers outrage on social media

Hoshiarpur: Former civil surgeon donates blood for 101st time on Gandhi Jayanti

Retd college teachers of Guru Nanak Dev University seek leave encashment benefits

6 nabbed with drugs

Double delight for Nawanshahr

Three couples among 16 travel agents booked for ~36.7L fraud

Ludhiana: Three couples among 16 travel agents booked for Rs 36.7L fraud

Performance audit reveals serious irregularities in solid waste management in Ludhiana

2 found infected with Covid in Ludhiana district

Swachh Survekshan 2022: Amritsar jumps up 2 spots, Ludhiana slips

Groups indulge in clash over apology to Punjabi singer G Khan at temple

PRTC employees lock gate of Patiala bus stand; commuters hassled

PRTC employees lock gate of Patiala bus stand; commuters hassled

On hospital visit, drug smuggler Amrik Singh escapes from custody in Patiala

Swachh rankings: At 117, Patiala slips 59 spots

Nimrat Kaur shares a special connection with Patiala and she is here to strengthen that bond

Health Department to hold surprise check in Patiala district hospitals at night