60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

Ludhiana, April 26

A 60-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her house in Jawahar Nagar Camp on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Bimla Devi.

As per information, the incident came to light at 10 am. A neighbour went to meet the woman and knocked the door. When nobody replied, the neighbour peeped inside the room from the window and was shocked to see the woman lying in a pool of blood.

The neighbour immediately raised an alarm and called locality people. Meanwhile, the police was also informed about the incident.

The ACP, Dilbag Singh, and Sub-Inspector Vijay Kumar along with fingerprint experts reached the spot to conduct investigation.

The ACP said the woman was living alone in the house because her husband had died about 10 years back.

“Preliminary probe suggested that the woman was not killed, rather she died after falling from the bed during sleep. When she fell from the bed, she suffered injuries on her eye and face. Still if the deceased’s kin suspect murder, the police would probe that angle too. We are waiting for the autopsy report that would actually clear the cause of death,” added the ACP.

Some area residents, who gathered outside the house, said the woman had some property dispute and she used to talking about it with them regularly. “We suspect that she could have been killed due to the property dispute. The police should verify it and take action against the culprits,” alleged residents.

Residents alleged that the woman had also bled profusely and the serious injury on her eye signals that she was killed.

Deceased’s brother alleges murder

Krishan Kumar, brother of the deceased, reached Ludhiana from Jalandhar and met Police Commissioner Dr Kaustubh Sharma. “My sister was murdered because some of her relatives wanted to take possession of her house. I want a probe from a senior officer,” said the deceased’s brother.