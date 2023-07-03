60-yr-old woman demands resolution for her complaint

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 2

A 60-year-old woman is seeking resolution for her complaint regarding the alleged demolition of a building in Model Town here. The woman alleged that a section of the residential building where she and her daughters reside is at risk of collapsing at any time due to the ongoing demolition of the sold-out portion of the same structure.

Seema Budhiraja, a resident of Model Town, said her in-laws owned a residential property that was divided between her husband and his two brothers after their demise. She alleged that after the demise of her husband, his brothers sold their shares in the residential building to someone else, who subsequently sold a part of the property to her neighbours.

I don't want to sell my share — Seema Budhiraja

The woman said if any common part of the building was demolished, there was a possibility that it could cause harm to the specific section of the structure where her house is located, potentially endangering their lives.

She alleged that, “The influential persons who purchased a portion of the building had already started the process to demolish the shared roof and walls that connect the section where I and my daughters are at present residing. If the common roof and walls are demolished, there is a risk that our building portion could collapse at any time. I don’t want to sell my share in the building. Moreover, the matter regarding the property is sub-judice.”

The woman said recently she had lodged a complaint with the police regarding the demolition of the part of the building.

Seema demanded that the Municipal Corporation and police should take the required action to get the demolition process halted. Afterwards, the whole building must be inspected by a joint team of engineers to ensure its structural safety, she said. She also demanded action against those who were allegedly pressuring her to sell the portion of the building where she resides.

Will look into matter: ATP

MC’s Assistant Town Planner at Zone D Pardeep Sehgal said he would look into the matter and ask the building inspector concerned to inspect the structure.