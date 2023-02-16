600 examined at health camp

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Feb 15

A total of 600 patients were examined during a health and eye check-up camp held at the Patti Sekhon Gurdwara in Barundi village near here in the memory of social activist Amarjit Singh Sekhon.

It was observed that residents of rural and suburban localities fall prey to dreaded diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular ailments, gastroenteritis and common eye disorders, due to a lack of knowledge about the causes and consequences of exposure

to intoxicants, drugs, pathogens, pollutants and harmful radiations.

Chairman of Red Sky Homes London, Tejinder Singh Sekhon, inaugurated the event.

Dr Sunit Hind, gynecologist Dr Garima Hind, cardiologist Dr Gurkirat Singh Sidhu, general physician Dr Mehak Joshi and ophthalmologist Dr Ramesh Mansooran led the healthcare personnel in examining and giving treatment to patients.

Free medicines and diagnostic tests, including ECG, blood test and urine test, were provided by the organisers.

Convener of the camp, Dr Baljit Singh Barundi, said the camp was organised for early detection of infections among patients to facilitate further treatment.