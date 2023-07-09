61.65% rural population in Ludhiana district has uncontrolled BP: ICMR study

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, July 8

A project titled ‘The India Hypertension Control Initiative’, conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) showed that hypertension, a lifestyle disease is not only limited to urban and rich populations, but is also found in rural population, people belonging to low-socio economic groups and those living in slums.

61.65 per cent of rural population and 57.14 per cent of slum dwellers in Ludhiana district have uncontrolled blood pressure. A majority of blood pressure measuring techniques used by medical practitioners in the rural and slum areas are faulty and do not follow guidelines for the treatment.

Dr Bishav Mohan, Professor and Medical Superintendent, Department of Cardiology, Hero DMC Heart Institute said many eye-opening facts came to light during the survey. “Most doctors were reported taking only a single BP reading. Lack of knowledge on BP measurement practices and standard guidelines was observed. The quality of BP apparatus used by most of the AMPs was suboptimal.

It was found that measuring techniques used by a majority of AMPs were faulty. A majority of AMPs were still using mercury BP apparatus, uncalibrated apparatus with broken tubing. Most practitioners took readings of only elderly patients with symptoms.

The patients on the other hand did not take their medicines regularly. They feared that the anti-hypertensive medication will be continued for lifetime. Ignorance and the cost of medicines was the main cause of poor adherence.