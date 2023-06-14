61-year-old man killed; body stuffed in bed box, set on fire

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 13

The Ludhiana police on Tuesday arrested three persons, including a woman for allegedly murdering a 61-year old man, stuffing his body in a bed box after the murder and setting it on fire.

The deceased has been identified as Gurdeep Singh of Baddowal village.

The matter came to light on Monday after Bharbhoor Singh, a member of the panchayat in Kheri village, noticed a fire near Sua Bridge on the Kheri- Thakarwal road. He found that a body was set on fire along with the wooden bed box. After receiving the information, the police started an investigation into the matter.

Addressing a press conference here today, Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said after checking the CCTV footage, the police have identified the accused and they have been arrested. In the footage, a person, with face covered, can been seen pulling a rickshaw cart with bed box loaded on it. Another person was also seen cycling parallel to it.

The accused in the case have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh (30) of Model Gram, Yogesh Kumar, who hails from UP and currently residing in Model Gram, and Jashanpreet Kaur of Baddowal village. Sukhwinder Singh is nephew of the deceased while Jashanpreet Kaur is niece of the deceased, according to the police investigation.

Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said Sukhwinder Singh along with his accomplice Yogesh Kumar strangled Gurdeep to death at his home in Baddowal. In an attempt to cover up their crime, they stuffed the body in the bed box, loaded it onto the rickshaw cart and ferried it till the Kheri-Thakarwal road where they set it on fire.

The police said Sukhwinder conspired to kill his maternal uncle after Jashanpreet Kaur told Sukhwinder, her cousin, that Gurdeep used to sexually harass her. The police said Jashanpreet had given Rs 50,000 to Sukhwinder to kill Gurdeep. Sukhwinder kept Rs 27,000 and gave Rs 23,000 to his aide Yogesh for committing the crime.

A case under Sections 302, 201, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the Sadar police station in Ludhiana.