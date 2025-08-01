Rs 62 cr GST evasion unearthed; 2 held

Based on specific intelligence, the Central GST, Ludhiana, conducted investigation against multiple firms in the field of audio video productions and unearthed GST evasion worth Rs 62 crore.

Prima facie, it appears that the firms have imported services worth Rs 342 crore from overseas entities and evaded GST on the same. The probe further revealed that they had not followed any documentation process mandated as per the GST laws, which shows the blatant nature of the tax evasion.

The two individuals who were involved in creating and operating the multiple firms have been arrested on Wednesday.

With the two arrests made so far in the case, the investigation is ongoing to uncover the full network and quantum of GST evasion involved.

The CGST, Ludhiana Commissionerate, reaffirms its commitment to detect tax frauds and thus, ensuring a level-playing field for honest taxpayers.