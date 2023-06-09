626-gm heroin seized, 7 held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 8

The Khanna police arrested seven persons allegedly involved in drug trade in three separate incidents. The police seized a total of 626-gm heroin, 2-kg opium, and Rs 40,000. Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal said investigation into the cases was under way.

On June 6, the team of the Doraha police arrested two persons travelling in an SUV and seized 600-gm heroin from them. The accused have been identified as Jagbir Singh, alias Jagga, from Umarwal Billa village and Jaswinder Singh, alias Jassa, from Parjia Biharipur near Sidhwan Bet. The police also seized Rs 40,000 drug money from them and impounded the vehicle.

In the second incident, four persons were arrested by the police and 26-gm heroin was seized from their possession.

The accused were signalled to stop the vehicle for inspection in Rampur village, the police said. When the vehicle was checked, 26-gm heroin was found hidden in it. The accused have been identified as Satnam Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Charanpreet Singh, and Satwinder Singh, all residents of Rampur Village. The car has also been seized by the police.

In the third case, a man has been arrested by the Payal police and 2-kg opium was recovered from him. The accused has been identified as Rambalak Rai of Bihar and was currently residing in Ghudani Kalan village. Cases under Sections 21, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act have been registered against the accused in different police stations.