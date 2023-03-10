63 illegal shops under flyover razed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 9

In the presence of police force and a duty magistrate, the Municipal Corporation removed illegally constructed shops/vends under the flyover near Cheema Chowk, here, on Tuesday. A total of 63 encroachments in the shape of illegal shops or vends have been demolished, the officials said.

A number of persons, who were running their businesses from the shops or vends, expressed their resentment against the MC action. But, the officials continued the drive that was organised jointly by the tehbazari, building, and health branch of the MC.

As per the MC officials, the civic body has allotted 209 shops under the flyover, but the vendors had established 63 shops/vends illegally at the site by encroaching upon the vacant government land/shops.

“As a large number of vendors were also involved in illegal slaughtering, MC teams also removed their vends from the site. Encroachments done by the shopkeepers outside their shops were also removed”, said an official.

MC Superintendent Rajeev Bhardwaj said the drive was conducted on the directions of MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal and Joint Commissioner Sonam Chaudhary. He said the MC had allotted 209 shops under the flyover and the vendors had encroached upon the remaining vacant plots and shops. After violations came to the fore, a joint drive was organised by the MC teams and the encroachments were removed.

Bhardwaj said a warning had also been issued to those authorised shopkeepers in the area, who have established illegal structures on the first floor of their respective shops. If they fail to remove the illegal structures, the MC will also take action against the same in the coming days. FIRs will also be recommended against those who will try to encroach upon the government land again, he said.

Meanwhile, questions were also being raised on the role of MC officials when these illegal constructions took place in the past. No concrete action was taken to stop the violators at that time.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal ordered the building branch officials to directly demolish the illegal buildings if the owners start construction works without getting the building plans approved by the civic body. She said if the owner had chosen to get himself involved in the illegal construction by not getting the building plan approved as per the norms, the officials can demolish the building at foundation levels without issuing any warning to the owner.

The building branch officials have also been warned of strict departmental action if they fail to take action against the illegal constructions taken up without getting the building plan approved by the civic body. Recently, Local Bodies Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar had also directed the authorities to act strictly against those involved in illegal constructions.