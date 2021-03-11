64% females in Ludhiana district Anaemic

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, May 27

Every year May 28 is observed as International Day of Action for Women’s Health. The day aims at raising awareness about the issues that affect women and their health in different ways.

Women from the district need to be watchful about their health and adopt a healthy lifestyle as figures of the National Family Health Survey are not very encouraging for them.

In the present time, obesity is a major challenge before the entire population and obese women are particularly susceptible to diabetes which can in turn lead to cardiovascular diseases. Sadly, 80.8 per cent women in the district have high risk waist-to-hip ratio. This was found during the National Family Health Survey done by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the year 2019-2021.

The Covid-19 lockdown has also casted its impact on the health of women as physical activity was reduced during this time and being at home, people resorted to cooking and eating as leisurely activity.

There are 45.1 percent women in the district who are overweight or obese as compared to 35.5 percent in 2015-16. A jump of 10 per cent has been seen in 2019-21 and lockdown period has definitely casted its shadow.

There are 64.3 per cent females in the district in the age group 15-49 years who are anaemic and 26.3 percent women are taking medicines to control blood pressure.

City based nutritionist Deepti Mehta said women take care of the entire household but amidst this they forget to take care of themselves. “They should regularly consume nuts, fruits and have a healthy diet and exercise regime to lead a healthy life,” she added.