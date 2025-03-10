64th Annual Athletics Meet at Khalsa College for Women concludes

The 64th Annual Athletic Meet at Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, Ludhiana, concluded on Saturday. The event was presided over by members of the College Managing Committee, including Gursimran Singh Grewal, Treasurer of Khalsa Deewan, Sardarni Ravinder Kaur and Madam Kushal Dhillon, Manager of KCW. The chief guest of the day was the eminent sports personality, Jiwanjot Singh, Dronacharya Awardee (Archery).

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, General Secretary of the Punjab Basketball Association, Ludhiana, was also present at the event. Upon their arrival, the guests were welcomed by the Director, Dr Mukti Gill, and the Principal, Dr Kamaljit Grewal, the college staff and students.

The event began with a Gatka performance by Sikh Martial Arts members, followed by a self-defence demonstration by the college students. To mark International Women’s Day, Dr Narinderjeet Kaur, Associate Professor and Head of the Punjabi Department, recited a poem, ‘Dastan e Aurat’, celebrating women.

The athletic meet featured intense competition in various events, including the 100m and 200m races, relay races, obstacle races and sack races, with participants showcasing their skills and determination. In her annual report, Dr Kamaljit Grewal acknowledged the students’ sporting achievements, highlighting that KCW athletes had earned 38 gold medals, 28 silver, and 35 bronze medals this year. She expressed gratitude to the college management for their continued support.

Addressing the audience, the chief guest, Jiwanjot Singh, spoke on the importance of sports, discipline and sports culture in life.

The event reached its climax with a folk dance performance of Luddi by the students, before the chief guest officially declared the athletics meet closed.

Jasmeek Kaur Sekhon and Veerpal Kaur were named the best player and best athlete of the college, respectively and were awarded cash prizes of Rs 5,100 and Rs 1,100. The college softball team, which excelled in various events, received a cash prize of Rs 2,100, sponsored by Dr Sukhpal Kaur, former head of the Physical Education Department. Coaches Saloni (Basketball), Parveen Thakur (Judo) and Sukhvir Singh (Cycling) were each awarded Rs 20,000 for their contributions to the success of

their teams.

The event concluded with the National Anthem, marking the end of a memorable and successful sports gathering.